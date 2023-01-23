The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: Predicting a reveal

We already recognize that getting more news The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is not an altogether easy thing to do at this point. That is the result of production not being underway yet on the final batch of episodes, or there being any sort of public news as to the exact timeline of events.

So, for the time being, the big question we’re left to wonder is precisely what the next reveal is going to be. How long will Hulu keeping us waiting, all things considered?

We already realize at this point that we’re probably waiting to learn more until season 6 production is actually underway, largely because there’s no real sense in announcing anything before that point. Once the cameras are rolling, we do at least think they’ll say something about work being done, even if their announcement is fairly minimal, all things considered. We can see them discussing filming and maybe indicating whether to expect the show in either late 2023 or 2024 (most likely the latter, if we are waiting a good while for production to begin).

Beyond this, we think that more specific reveals will come either when production is almost over or completely wrapped up. We’d love for there to be some teases here and there at awards-show red carpets or some other panels, but there isn’t all that much on schedule. Also, for whatever reason we’ve seen The Handmaid’s Tale not get the same awards recognition that it had in the past. We’re going to need some patience more than ever to get to the other side of all this.

Could we get some news on The Testaments this year?

We’d certainly love it as an appetizer for whatever is going to be next but at the time of this writing, not much has been said other than that the series is in development. It’s almost a slam-dunk to happen, so we wouldn’t be shocked about that.

When do you think we will have the next reveal when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 6?

