Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 9: All the loose ends!

This Thursday, we are going to have a chance to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 9 arrive on Paramount+, and it goes without saying there is still a lot for the show to address. To think, we only have two episodes left!

So while we wait for this episode to arrive, why not dive a little bit deeper into the concept of loose ends? There are several that the show could tackle in the remaining two installments but at the same time, they may leave a few things open for the future. After all, the series has been renewed already for a season 2!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for videos on CRIMINAL MINDS!

Elias Voit – This is obviously the huge one. This has been the center of a season-long UnSub arc, and it’s our hope that there will be some sort of resolution by the end of the season. That way, there could be another big case for season 2!

The status of Will – It wouldn’t shock us if his health struggle continued into next season. If he is more sick than he is letting on (which is very-much possible), we do wonder if there is really enough time left this season to show him deteriorating.

Garcia and Tyler Green – This romantic subplot is about as messy as one can possibly can. Why in the world would we think that there’s going to be a peaceful end to all of this? We don’t think they will wait long for more information.

Rebecca and Tara – Is there still a reason to hope for them? We’re not giving up on that right now, even if Rebecca is still upset.

Rossi’s late wife – Are we going to learn more about what actually happened to Krystall? We’d like to.

Simmons and Reid’s whereabouts – We could learn more about that in the remaining episodes, but odds are, seeing them would be a season 2 thing … provided they are able to come back.

Related – Get some more information now regarding Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 9…

What are you hoping we have a chance to see moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







