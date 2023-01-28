Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 9: ‘Memento Mori’

Next week is going to bring Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 9 over on Paramount+, and you better be prepared for a LOT of intense stuff. “Memento Mori” is the final episode before the finale, and whatever happens here is going to set the stage for something huge. There is going to be action and drama galore, and a good bit of it could revolve around none other than David Rossi.

If you have been hoping to check out a huge spotlight for Joe Mantegna as a performer, we’re reasonably optimistic that this could be it! Let’s just hope that this lives up to the expectations that we have with the BAU inching ever closer to learning the truth about one Elias Voit.

Before we got further, go ahead and check out the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 9 synopsis below:

Rossi will go to any lengths to prove that Elias Voit is Sicarius. But Voit turns Rossi into his own worst enemy, putting his future at the BAU in jeopardy.

The unfortunate truth that Rossi faces in this episode is that until rather recently, Elias Voit has been pretty careful. He’s done everything within his power to run his somewhat-untraceable network. We’re sure that he is prepared for whatever David is going to throw at him … at least to a certain extent. When it comes to potentially outsmarting an UnSub, this could be one of the more arduous tasks that we’ve ever seen the BAU face! It remains to be seen what sort of secret weapon they have … and if they have one at all.

Remember that there are also some other loose ends that could rear their head in here, whether it be the status of Will or the complicated relationship between Penelope Garcia and Tyler Green.

