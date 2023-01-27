Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 9: A Reid mention?

As we get ourselves prepared for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 9, will we have a chance to get a Spencer Reid reference? Are we, finally, about to learn more about what he and Matt Simmons have been up to?

Mostly, we bring all of this up because of comments showrunner Erica Messer made late last year to TV Insider, suggesting that we’d get at least some more clues on their whereabouts:

“I can’t talk too much about it … We won’t hear a ton more about what they’re up to this year, but it’ll come into play next year what they’ve been doing.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on Criminal Minds!

Well, at this point we are clearly into “next year” and with that, this is the time to raise the question again: What are we going to learn? There are only two episodes left!

We should note that there’s never been any reporting out there that we will see either Matthew Gray Gubler or Daniel Henney on Criminal Minds: Evolution this season. Yet, there is always a chance for something more down the road! We would not be shocked if we at least saw a tease in the finale that suggested that one or both of them could be coming back in some capacity.

Also, who knows? It is very well possible that the pair’s whereabouts right now end up being tied to a significant season 2 story. This could prove to be a really tantalizing cliffhanger next month, if it happens! (At this point, let’s just be grateful that we’ve already got that season 2 renewal and don’t have to worry about this at all.)

Related – Is Will going to die before this season comes to a close?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 9?

Do you think that we will get a Reid mention during it? What about Simmons? Let us know down the road, and if course come back for some more insight on the series the rest of the way. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







