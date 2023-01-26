Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 8: Is Will going to die?

Coming out of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 8 this week on Paramount+, is anyone else freaking out over Will? You can argue that on one side of the coin, he seems to be doing okay and isn’t close to passing away.

However, the more you dig into some of his story in regards to his health and relationship with JJ, the more there are subtle clues that his cancer battle may be far worse than it seems.

Think back to during this episode, when he talked a little bit about how his information was on a web portal and subtly steered JJ away from looking at it. This isn’t the first time this season we’ve seen this character do his best to either downplay his condition or shield his family from what is going on. He’s clearly tried to create a healthy environment for his family, though part of that fell apart when his son was able to figure out that something may be seriously wrong with his dad. (Never let kids do research for themselves on the internet! It rarely ends well.)

Our biggest concern at this point is that Will may only have a few months to live, and he has decided to not get treatment and hide it so he can go out in the way of his choosing. Killing the character off would be tragic, but we could imagine this also being a way to introduce new storytelling possibilities. All of a sudden, JJ would be a widow having to both raise her kids while still working at the BAU — on paper, that feels like a pretty impossible task.

Is it possible that we’re totally off-base here? Sure, but we would advise you to keep a close watch on everything that is happening over the next few weeks.

What do you think is really going on with Will on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1?

Do you think he could be killed off in the near future? Let us know in the comments, and also come back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.








