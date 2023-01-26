Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 9: Last before finale

As you prepare yourselves to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 9 on Paramount+ next week, hang on tight: We’re almost at the end of the road. Or, at least that’s the case for the time being. This is going to be the penultimate episode of the season, and after the finale the following week, we’ll have to presumably wait a long time to see the second season premiere.

So what can we expect to see in the next chapter of this story? We already tend to think that Elias Voit is, to the surprise of no one, at the center of the narrative.

At the conclusion of episode 8, David Rossi easily made the biggest move of the Sicarius case so far in showing up to his house and seeing his wife. He’s going to have a chance to speak to her before Elias comes back, and that could allow him to maybe gather a few more clues. However, we can’t pretend that this is anything less than a super-sticky situation; if Voit comes back and detects that something is wrong with his wife’s behavior, it could send him into a rampage or he could retreat for good.

Aside from the Big Bad, there are some other stories that we hope to get some resolution on before too long. Take, for example, whether or not Will is lying when it comes to how he’s really doing. Or, if there’s a future for Tara and Rebecca. Or, what we’re seeing at the moment with Garcia and Tyler Green. We tend to think that all of these stories are going to hit an interesting peak at some point, whether it be episode 9 or the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 finale. Prepare either way; if you’re not gasping at the end, has the show really done its job?

