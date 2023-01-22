Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Why Reid could return

It is absolutely a thrill to know in advance that a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 is coming to Paramount+ down the road. With that being said, we still can’t help but want something more from this world, especially when it comes to Spencer Reid.

In our mind, it’s almost impossible to think about this show without thinking about Matthew Gray Gubler as a part of it. He was one of the most important performers within the show’s original run, and yet he’s nowhere to be seen throughout season 1 so far. The rest of the cast have nothing but kind things to say about him, and of course we remain very much hopeful that a return is possible. After all, there are some reasons as to why it could happen!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other updates on Criminal Minds!

First of all, let’s talk schedule. Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 is currently not slated to start production until later this year, and that would give Gubler potentially some time to work the show into his schedule, if he is interested in coming back. We know that he’s someone interested in a lot of pursuits beyond just acting, and that was the case back when the show was on CBS, as well. Advance notice could help a good bit in securing him, whether it be as a series regular or a guest performer.

The same could go here for a potentially way in which Reid re-enters the fold. Can Erica Messer and the writers give him a chance to tackle something totally different? We tend to think that this matters a great deal to an actor who has been a part of a procedural for a long span of time. We know already that the Paramount+ version is much more serialized, and this could also prove enticing.

It’s already a given that Criminal Minds: Evolution is leaving the door open for Gubler — Reid has been addressed multiple times this season already! We’ve heard that there is a spectacular ending to this season; is this something that could set the stage for a return in an even bigger way? Let’s cross our fingers and hope for the best…

How hopeful are you that Reid could return on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2?

Share some of your thoughts and hopes below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







