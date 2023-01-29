Wednesday season 2 premiere date: New rumor patrol

When you have a show as popular as Wednesday, let’s be real: There are going to be people who want to speculate. At times, that means coming up with some pretty crazy rumors all about what the future could hold and who could be a part of the show moving forward.

With this very idea in mind, let’s introduce you now to the super-bizarre situation that is going down when it comes to Millie Bobby Brown. The Stranger Things star posted an image recently on Instagram with the caption of “on Wednesdays we work,” and this has somehow led to a lot of speculation that she is joining the Jenna Ortega series.

Is this actually happening? Well, anything is possible, but there are a few different things to remember here.

1. There is no chance that Brown is working on Wednesday right now, as the show is not currently in production. It was just renewed earlier this month! More than likely, it’s going to take some time to get it back on Netflix.

2. By the time that season 2 starts filming, it is going to be around the same thing that Stranger Things is working on its own final season. How do you make that work when it comes to the schedule?

3. We’re not even sure that the Wednesday producers know who they are looking to cast in season 2 just yet.

If this is some sort of crazy secret…

You may not even know until season 2 premieres, which probably is not going to be for some time. Our hope is that come later this year, we’ll at least have an approximate premiere date window. Our hope is that new episodes will air next spring, but we’ve also come to learn with Netflix that shows often take longer than we would ever expect in advance. Go ahead and blame the massive budgets and the seasons premiering all at once for that.

Related – See more conversation on the Wednesday season 2 future

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Wednesday season 2 right now?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







