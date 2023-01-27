Wednesday season 2 premiere date: What is the pressure?

We don’t think it comes as much of a shock that expectations are high for Wednesday season 2 over at Netflix. Why wouldn’t they be? We are talking here about a hugely popular show that shattered records and now, we’re forced to endure a long, potentially painful wait.

So at what point during this process could impatience take over? We do think it is something we should be acutely aware of in advance — and the same goes for the streaming service. It’s only going to benefit them to start realizing when the best time is to start teasing some other news in regards to the future.

We do think that for the bulk of this year, there won’t be a lot of pressure there to release more news on the future of the Jenna Ortega series. After all, we got to see season 1 back in November! That allows the producers the time to write, prepare, and eventually start filming new episodes. There’s no super-clear timeline on any of this just yet, but we know that writers were being contacted even prior to the renewal coming out earlier this month. Fingers crossed, we’ll see cameras rolling on set when we get around to the summer.

As for when we think Netflix will start making more big-time announcements, we would say to start focusing in around mid-to-late fall. We don’t expect Wednesday to technically be back until early-to-mid 2024, but it makes sense for them to start stirring up discussion early.

If you didn’t know

Next year could prove to be the biggest ever for Netflix just from the vantage point of content. They’re going to have this show for sure, and then also new seasons of Squid Game and potentially Cobra Kai and also Stranger Things, if we are lucky. That is a lot to look forward to from top to bottom!

When do you think we are going to see Wednesday season 2 premiere on Netflix?

Beyond just that, what do you think the pressure is at the moment? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do this, remember to also stick around for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

