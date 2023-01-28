Billions season 7 premiere date: Teaser, trailer timing

Billions season 7 is 100% coming to Showtime, and it is very-much nice to be aware that work is currently underway.

Would it be nice to actually know a premiere date at this point? That’s not a hard question to answer at all: A billion times, yes. However, that’s probably something that we will have to wait a good while in order to get. There’s a chance that we could learn about it at some point in the spring, potentially during the run of Yellowjackets season 2. That is one of the other extremely-popular shows that the network has, so why not use one to promote the other.

What we want to touch on further in this article is the idea of timing out both the premiere date announcement alongside a teaser and/or a trailer. What are we going to see, and when are we going to see it?

The first thing that we tend to think we’ll get on this new season is a start date, largely because this is what the majority of people out there are going to be clamoring to see. Sure, we’re going to want footage from the new season and to better learn what the future will hold, but that can be secondary. There’s no need for anyone to have to rush some of that along!

Our current prediction

We do think that Billions is going to be a summer show and with that, we could get a premiere date in April — during Yellowjackets, as we mentioned. A teaser could accompany that reveal, and then perhaps at some point in May, we get the full trailer.

During all of this, we do think there is one other question that needs to be answered: Whether or not this is the final season. Most Showtime series tend to fade out around season 7 or season 8, and we’d like to know this far enough in advance — that way, we can better prepare for the end.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Billions season 7 over on Showtime?

