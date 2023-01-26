Billions season 7 premiere date: The best-case scenario

As we look towards an eventual Billions season 7 over at Showtime, of course there is a lot of stuff to get into!

So what serves as the foundation for this piece? It’s really all about figuring out the best possible (but also realistic) time for the Showtime drama to come back on the air. We know that this is not something that is going to happen right away, so we’ll need to have a certain measure of patience here. With that being said, do you really think this is going to stop us from talking through the best possible scenarios for this show?

The first thing to remember here is that filming hasn’t been going on for that long, all things considered — it’s not going to be ready for months. This is why you can probably rule out both February and March, especially since the network already has some other programming set there in between Your Honor and then Yellowjackets.

Ultimately, we’re also not sure that Showtime will want to put two top-level shows like Billions and also Yellowjackets on the air at the same time. This is why we don’t tend to think the Paul Giamatti show will start until close to the end of the Melanie Lynskey one.

With all of this mapped out…

In our mind, the absolute best-case scenario is that Showtime decides to air the Billions season 7 premiere in the final weekend of May, the same one that features the Yellowjackets finale. We think that this is probably the most overlap that they are going to be okay with when the dust actually settles here.

Realistically, though, we’d say not to be surprised if it is June instead when the show potentially comes back. We’d still consider that a relative win, given that it would represent Showtime moving from one big hit to the next.

So what are we thinking about here, with all of this in mind?

