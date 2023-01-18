Billions season 7 premiere date: The most likely months

Billions season 7 is currently in production, and of course we take a lot of pleasure in knowing that the show is on its way back! Yet, there are still questions aplenty as to when we’ll be able to see Paul Giamatti and the rest of the cast on the air. We don’t think that Showtime will rush things along, and they also have no real reason to, all things considered. Remember some of what they have coming up here, whether it be the rest of Your Honor season 2 or the return of Yellowjackets in late March.

Let’s go ahead and get one thing out of the way now: We don’t think season 7 will arrive until those two shows are done. Like HBO and most other premium, subscriber-based networks, the goal for Showtime is to keep people subscribed for as long as possible. This is why the earliest we would expect this season back is early June — and that’s provided that Yellowjackets does not do any hiatuses in the middle of the season, which is always possible.

In general, there are three months to focus on right now in June, July, and August. There should be episodes ready to air in this spot no matter what, and ultimately, the return of Billions may just come down to when the upcoming season of The Chi ends up airing. If that drama goes first, we could be waiting until August to get the financial drama back. Otherwise, it could be a little bit earlier. We know that this is going to be a long hiatus regardless, but we’re used to that at this point — remember that we had something similar when season 5 had to go on that super-long hiatus in the midst of the global health crisis.

No matter when we get a premiere date, don’t be shocked if there is at least a teaser to go along with it. It can be hard to recruit new viewers to a show this late in its run, but we’re sure that Showtime will at least want to retain the ones they already have!

