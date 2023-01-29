House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: Road to filming

If you weren’t excited already about House of the Dragon season 2, here is another reason to be. We are, at this point, so close to cameras starting to roll again!

For those who haven’t heard all that much already about the timeline, here is some of what we can tell you — March is when the cast and crew are supposed to be in production once more, and that will obviously take up a significant chunk of the year. We don’t think that HBO will necessarily confirm when filming is underway, but there should be some teases online.

So what is going to happen leading up to the show premiering in March, and what could we hear about when it comes to that? We do think there’s room for a little bit of discussion when it comes to that!

Ultimately, the first thing to remember here is that there’s so much that has to be done before the cast even arrive — new sets have to be build, costumes need to be prepared, and props need to be constructed. Locations also have to be secured for whenever they are going out into the world. All of this takes a significant amount of time, and doing this in advance effectively means that the series can premiere a little bit sooner.

Let’s put it this way: Because of the work that is being done over the next couple of months, there is a good chance that you’re going to see the show back in either late winter or early spring 2024. That may be too optimistic, but we’d like to imagine that HBO would like to follow up Euphoria season 3 next year (which should start up around January) with this. Wouldn’t that be an incredible way to start the year? Well, the way to make that happen is if everything moves forward efficiently, and that is probably what they are looking to perfect at present.

When do you think we’ll have an opportunity to check out House of the Dragon season 2 on HBO?

Let us know right away in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other great updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

