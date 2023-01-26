House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: A first, big step

Are we inching closer to getting a House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date at HBO? It may still be far away, but there are some steps in the right direction!

With that very thing in mind, let’s get to some of the good news that we have to say right now. According to a report from Redanian Intelligence, the series is currently in pre-production. That news does make sense, given that production itself is currently slated for March.

Now, as exciting as all of this is, it doesn’t change the fact that season 2 will not be airing until 2024. This is a show that will take several months to film and after that, it requires several more months of post-production. If we see Emma D’Arcy and the rest of the cast back next spring, we’ll consider ourselves fortunate. While House of the Dragon has the advantage of being a weekly series and not one following the Netflix model, this sort of work takes a good bit of time to even have the premiere done.

So what is the best thing we can currently hope for here? That’s rather simple: Some sort of further news along the way. We’re sure that a number of details will stay under lock and key, but would it really be so bad if HBO were to give us some casting news? Or, featuring a few quotes from various cast members as to what lies ahead?

Given that season 1 blew away the majority of the expectations we had for the Game of Thrones prequel, obviously the bar is being set a little higher for season 2. Let’s cross our fingers and hope that it is very much worth the wait.

When do you think we will actually see House of the Dragon season 2 premiere on HBO?

When do you think we will actually see House of the Dragon season 2 premiere on HBO?

Are you glad to see that we are not that far away from the start of production?

