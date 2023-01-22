House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: The larger universe

We recognize fully that we will not be seeing House of the Dragon season 2 arrive on HBO for a rather long time here. Yet, that’s not stopping us from thinking about it! Filming will be underway in just a couple of months, and that will allow us to start checking off some boxes that lead to the George R.R. Martin adaptation coming back.

We obviously know that the premium-cable network is going to consider a number of different things when it comes to bringing this show back, and that includes such stuff as when episodes are actually ready in post-production. (It’s going to take some time; that much is clear.) There is also one other interesting question to actively think about right now: How much is the larger universe for this show going to play a role? We tend to think a good bit long-term, but maybe not so much for season 2.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

It’s been reported for a good while now that HBO looking at a number of projects beyond just House of the Dragon. A Jon Snow prequel series has of course gotten the vast majority of attention (and understandably so), but this is far from the only idea being bounced around. The network has technically not confirmed anything else in development, but they’re looking at stuff, even in the midst of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger leading to the powers-that-be cutting down on content.

Because there are so many steps that come with a show getting greenlit and starting up production, we wouldn’t expect a Jon Snow project (or any other series) to impact when House of the Dragon season 2 premieres — it’s going to be so far ahead of the game on anything else planned in the Game of Thrones world. Yet, there could be an impact between season 2 and season 3, as HBO could use another spin-off / prequel to keep us engaged during a hiatus. It could mean a longer wait between seasons then, but we’ll ultimately have to wait and see. The network does tend to keep their cards close to the vest.

Do you think the rest of the Game of Thrones universe will impact House of the Dragon season 2?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







