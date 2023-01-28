The Flash season 9 episode 2 spoilers: Red Death confirmed?

Just in case you needed some more evidence that The Flash season 9 is going to layer on nostalgia at every turn, we are happy to help!

The second episode of the upcoming season carries with it the title of “Hear No Evil,” and there are already a few interesting things we can say about it. Take, for example, the fact that you’re going to be seeing Red Death on the show! This is a character who was referenced many years ago on the CW series and has some rich origins in the comics. We know that Cobalt Blue could be coming at some point in the final season, but is it possible that this is the first Big Bad leading into that? We do love the fact that we’re getting to see a villain that has some Batman-adjacent connections, but how the show hands this should be interesting given that Bruce Wayne has never been a major part of this world — save for him being MIA on Batwoman.

To get a few more details about the story to come here, check out the full The Flash season 9 episode 2 synopsis (via SpoilerTV):

NEW KID IN TOWN – Barry (Grant Gustin) feels guilty for what happened to Caitlin and Mark (Jon Cor) comes up with a plan which makes everyone skeptical. Meanwhile, Red Death looms in Central City and commands that failure is not an option. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) asks Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) to make a choice which leads Cecile to think about the greater good. Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) take a step in a new direction. Lastly, old friends pay an unexpected visit to S.T.A.R. Labs. Eric Wallace directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Kristen Kim (#902). Original airdate 2/15/2023.

An easy theory to conjure up at this point is that The Flash version of Red Death will be a variation of Batwoman given that Javicia Leslie has been on set. However, would this be the Ryan Wilder we’ve come to know and love, or someone else entirely? There is a good bit to still examine here…

Related – Get more news right now on The Flash season 9 premiere and what lies ahead there

What intrigues you about Red Death on The Flash season 9 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







