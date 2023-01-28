Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Where is filming?

If you are reading this article, you are almost certainly excited for Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 over at Paramount Network. After all, the show concluded in such a dramatic way earlier this month! We know that Jamie and Beth may try to have each other killed, the Ranch is divided, and we could be seeing a lot more of Jimmy down at the 6666 Ranch in Texas.

We’ve been told that filming is going to be starting up again before too long … so where is it?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for more Yellowstone videos!

Well, let’s keep things simple: There’s no real guarantee that filming (whether it be in Montana or Texas) will be publicly confirmed when it’s actually underway. Remember that Yellowstone does rely a lot on secrecy, and it is not that beneficial for the cast and crew if there are people swarming the locations when they are trying to get work done.

With this in mind, we do have to keep things in rather vague terms when we say that we are going to get some more news “soon” on production and the future of season 5. The cast may tease something, or another batch of casting updates could be revealed. We’re sure that a new character or two could surface, though we don’t think there’s going to be some huge story transition between the first and second part of this story.

As for a return date…

Remember that the network already came out and said that Yellowstone will be back in summer, but that is a pretty broad period of time! The start of filming obviously does influence then, but no matter the precise start date, we tend to think that we’ll see more come July. That just feels like the sweet spot for a show like this when it comes to 1) garnering attention and 2) getting big ratings. There’s no season 6 renewal yet, but we tend to think the show is setting the stage for that. The more lead-up time that you can give Taylor Sheridan, the better.

Related – What is the worst-case scenario when it comes to a return date?

What are you hoping to see on Yellowstone season 5 episode 9?

Share your early thoughts and hopes below! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







