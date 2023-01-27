Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Worst-case scenario?

Over time, we have talked through a number of possible outcomes when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return dates. We’ve tried our best to be optimistic that we could be seeing the show back in late June, while we’ve also expressed our feeling that July is the most likely scenario.

So, for the sake of this article, let’s flip things around a little bit and pose the following: What is the worst-case scenario when it comes to the Kevin Costner series? Just how long could we be waiting?

We know that the Paramount Network has technically already said that the show is going to be back this summer. However, we also realize that “summer” is a pretty broad window and technically, that includes part of September. Is it possible at all that the network makes us wait that long?

Technically, we could say yes … but realistically, we’d disagree with that. Yellowstone has no reason to be put on hold that long, especially since season 5 production should be wrapped in the spring. Putting the show on in September would collide season 5 against the fall season and while we’re sure it could handle the competition, it doesn’t need to. Also, with that long of a wait, you may as well consider it another season entirely! We just don’t see the value in doing that.

We would honestly be surprised if season 5 is still even airing in September, all things considered — there are only six episodes left and even if it comes back in mid-July, it would be very much wrapped up at this point. We just hope that we hear about a season 6 before too long, given that it seems inevitable and yet, we haven’t heard too much about it at this given moment in time.

