Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: A big chance for news

We recognize that a lot of people out there are eager to get a Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date at the Paramount Network. Rest assured, we’re one of them! The real question is not just when the series is going to come back (supposedly in the summer), but also when a little bit more news will actually be announced.

When you consider all of this, we are constantly scouring the internet for potential venues and/or ways that some things could be revealed. This leads us to what we have to say now about the Yellowstone season 5 part 1 DVD set — and yea, we’re surprised that the show is releasing these sets in two different volumes.

In a new post over on Instagram, you can see Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in a clip from the upcoming set talking about their characters. We also know that this set (which will also be on Blu-Ray) is going to drop when we get around to May 9, and there’s probably going to be a little bit of press all around that. What better time than then to get some more news out there?

Well, of course it’d be great in the event we had a little bit more insight earlier on about the show’s return, but we tend to think the DVD release is a worse-case scenario when it comes to proper timing for a big announcement. Our hope is that come April, the news will be out there in regards to the future and from there, we can start to see another batch of teasers, trailers, and all sorts of other great stuff. We already know that the foundation for this new season is going to be rather huge: A situation involving Beth, Jamie, and John that could lead to a major character getting killed off. We gotta be prepared for anything as we look towards the second half.

