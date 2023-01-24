Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: News tied to 1923?

As we get prepared for Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 to arrive on Paramount Network at some point this year, there is a lot to think about. Take, for starters, how much we could see in terms of teases for this show during the second half of 1923.

Will Paramount+ actually use their prequel to help the flagship show? We do think there’s a case to be made here for it, largely because we have seen the opposite many times over. The network has gone above and beyond to use the Kevin Costner show to promote both of the Yellowstone prequels we have seen so far, and that has helped them to achieve some great ratings.

What we are trying to say here, at least at the moment, is pretty darn simple: It makes some sense for the folks at Paramount to consider this. Wouldn’t you be so much more engaged in 1923 if you knew they were going to share some sort of teaser for the flagship show during one of the remaining episodes?

Unfortunately, we still think that this is unlikely to happen, and there is one simple reason for it: We’re just not sure there would be anything tied to Yellowstone that they would be able to show in time. Even with the Harrison Ford prequel on hiatus until February 5, we’re not sure that there would be enough footage of the present-day Dutton ranch to show off by the finale. We suppose they could still reveal a return date prior to a 1923 episode of they really wanted to, but we tend to doubt that this is going to happen. The more likely scenario is that we’ll learn about it a little bit later on in the spring, especially in the event we don’t see the show back until July — which may end up being the case.

Do you think Paramount+ should use 1923 to give us a big Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 tease?

