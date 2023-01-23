Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Why not late spring?

We know that there’s a lot of people out there hoping for news on a Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date, and we do hope we get more news soon!

For the sake of this article, though, what we want to do is explain something a little bit different: Why we aren’t getting the Kevin Costner show back on the Paramount Network sooner. After all, this is a really long break, especially for a show right in the middle of its season! (The network has already teased a “summer” return.)

In the end, we should go ahead and say that there is a reason why everything is happening as it is. For starters, filming won’t be done for at least a couple of months, if not longer! It takes a lot of time for episodes of any show to be edited, and Paramount Network doesn’t want to announce a date that’s too early, only to then have to delay it a little bit later.

If production / post-production didn’t take so long, or if filming was already underway, we would go ahead and say that we could see the series back in late May. In particular, the Sunday of Memorial Day Weekend would’ve worked perfectly! We tend to get a lot of Yellowstone marathons around this time already, so ending one with a brand-new installment would’ve been perfect. However, that’s not going to happen unless they change their minds about when the show is coming back. Theoretically,, that’s possible, but we wouldn’t exactly count on it. How can you when there’s almost no evidence that they will?

For now, the only thing we’re hoping for is some sort of announcement in the spring as to when the show is coming back … and then also a filming announcement or two along the way.

Are you sad that we’re going to be stuck waiting until summer to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 back on the Paramount Network?

