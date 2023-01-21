Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Case for July start

Is there a good chance that we could get a Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date at some point in the month of July? Let’s just say that, at least for now, there are some pretty specific cases to be made for this.

So where do we start? Well, with the easiest bit of information: A reminder that on paper, July feels like a pretty sensible spot to bring the show back. Paramount Network has already said that the series is going to be back this summer, and we also tend to think that they won’t want anyone to wait for some extreme amount of time in order to get it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for new Yellowstone videos!

Also, remember this: If the show starts up on Sunday, July 2, that is pretty darn close to the Fourth of July, and we tend to think that they would love to have the show back around this point. There’s no reason to think that they wouldn’t want to do that on some level. Just think about how many show-related marathons that they have done here over the years.

The only reason why we may not see the show back at this point is in the event that it isn’t quite ready, but we personally think that it will if the series is actually going to kick off filming before the end of the month. That gives the series still months to film and then after that, a few more months to get the rest of the season edited together. Suffice it to say, we’re more than excited to see what Taylor Sheridan and company have up their sleeves as we could be set up for a Jamie – Beth war like no other, one where some other characters could easily get caught in the crosshairs depending on whose side they end up choosing.

Related – Take a look at some other news on Yellowstone season 5, including the hard part of the hiatus

Do you think there’s a good chance we will see Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date over the course of July?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







