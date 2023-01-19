Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Hard part of hiatus

It’s of course great to know that Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 will be coming this summer so far in advance. At the very least, it narrows things down! It’s also easy to prognosticate on a few other things, including when we could be getting further news on a return date or a trailer for what’s coming next.

There’s no doubt that the wait over the next few months is going to be tough — but we’d argue that there’s one reason in particular why it is such a struggle.

Often when there are shows that go on some sort of midseason break, we’re at least able to offer up a tease or two on what’s coming up. Typically, we know that shows have filmed ahead and there is a little bit more to share, with that particular thinking in mind.

Unfortunately, that’s not the case this time around — there’s almost nothing to share, given that episode 9 is the most recent episode that filmed. Production for the remaining six is going to be kicking off a little bit later this month and it’s our hope that at some point after that, we’ll start to get a few more teases. The truth here is that this is going to be one of the quietest breaks that we’ve seen for a little while — sure, there will be marathons and reflections and all of that good stuff, but not a lot of chances to move forward.

Some of this, more than likely, will start to change when we get around to March or April. That’s when the folks at Paramount Network will start to get the ball rolling on other teases again! Until that time, we do think they’re going to rely on other shows executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, whether it be 1923 or Mayor of Kingstown, which premiered this past weekend.

