9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 2 spoilers: TK, Carlos, & Iris

In the event that the premiere didn’t make it clear already, 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 2 is going to be big for TK and Carlos. Just think about what they need to take on!

We knew entering the big premiere that there was some sort of secret that was going to be revealed from Carlos’ past. However, what we did not expect was to learn that he was previously married to Iris. This is obviously a complicated situation, and there are also reasons why he didn’t end it a while back. Of course, the situation is a little bit different now that he wants to marry TK and this is something he has to take care of that.

How will he do so? To us, this is the most curious thing about episode 2, which carries with it the title of “The New Hot Mess.” For a little bit more insight on the other stories, check out the new 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 synopsis below:

Captain Strand and the 126 race to the rescue when a woman is trapped in her mobile house that has been hijacked by her ex; Owen has a run in with former nemesis Sgt. O’Brien and is then questioned by the FBI; Tommy asks Grace dating advice; T.K. and Carlos meet with Iris Blake in the all-new “The New Hot Mess” episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airing Tuesday, Jan. 31 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-402) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Obviously, some of the other stories in here are going to be interesting in their own right. Tommy, for example, has to figure out what she wants to do in regards to Trevor. Can he fit in when it comes to the picture of her life that she has created in her head? This isn’t just something that you can conjure up an easy answer to, especially since things when it comes to romance are not always easy to sort out. Grace is at least someone with a lot of wisdom, and she could be a pretty valuable resource here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

