9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 2: Carlos, Iris aftermath

As we get ourselves prepared for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 2 on Fox, next week, it feels fair to say there are big things ahead. In particular, that is 100% the case for TK and Carlos.

We knew entering the premiere that there was some sort of secret from Carlos’ past that was eventually going to surface. However, it turns out to be even more serious than we first imagined: He is actually married to Iris! Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Rafael Silva confirmed that this is something that he has known about since the very beginning of the show:

“Tim shared that with me when I first started on the show … We didn’t have the time or the space to explore that storyline until now, but I’ve always known it and it justified a lot of who Carlos is, who he wants to be, and why he acts in a certain way. I’m actually quite grateful that I had that little secret.”

So why hasn’t Carlos divorced Iris, especially given the fact that he is set to get married to someone else? As show executive producer Tim Minear explains to the aforementioned website, the reasoning there was rather complicated:

“…[It is] because he had thought she was maybe dead. When they were searching for her, everybody thought that maybe that’s what had happened. And then when she turned back up, he didn’t want to divorce her because his health insurance through his job was assisting her. It became a struggle for him, but it’s not like he was lying to TK. He wasn’t married in any deeply meaningful sense of the word, but now that TK and Carlos are actually getting married, it has to be taken care of.”

Whether it be 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 2 or some other point down the road, we tend to think that this will be a big focus. Do we think the “Tarlos” wedding will eventually happen? Sure, but there will be bumps in the road first.

