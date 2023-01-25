9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 2 spoilers: The danger ahead?

As we look towards 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 2 next week, let alone the overall future, there is a LOT to prepare for.

Take, for starters, a wide array of different threats, whether it be separatist movements, natural disasters, or just about anything and everything in between. This is going to be a really chaotic batch of episodes coming up down the line … are you really ready for it? We think that there are going to be tests for all of the characters, whether it be Owen, Tommy, or anyone else at the firehouse.

The promo that we saw for episode 2 tonight was actually for all of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 at large, so it’s hard to identify what’s a tease for the next episode or for something later on down the road.

For the time being, all we can say with some degree of confidence is that we’re building towards some big moments for various characters. TK and Carlos are going to get a lot of screen time (and deservedly so) as they work towards a wedding. We do think eventually that we’re going to get to some really happy moments for the two, but obviously there will be some bumps in the road along the way. You have to prepare for that!

Meanwhile, with Tommy she just has to figure out what she wants in general. Is that a relationship with Trevor the pastor? He brings an interesting new dimension to the series and it’s something to at least think about for the next several episodes.

Unfortunately, there are no other details out there about next week’s 9-1-1: Lone Star — for some reason, Fox as of late has grown really cagey with how early they share synopses and the like.

