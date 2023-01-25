9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 premiere: Any hope for Tommy, Trevor?

Following this week’s 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 premiere, we have a new potential romance — and this one is interesting!

Can we just start by noting how inspired it is to have D.B. Woodside on board the show as Trevor? He is reuniting with his fellow Suits alum Gina Torres, and once again they find themselves in a potential romance. Of course, this time around things are a little bit different, as Tommy is realizing that there are some major roadblocks that they’d need to overcome. Take, for example, Trevor being a Reverend.

So, can the Tommy character picture herself with someone of this particular profession? There’s a long journey ahead for these characters, and that is something that Torres herself described in a new interview with TV Insider:

We’re still trying to figure out if Trevor didn’t show up at the right time. I think she’s open to possibilities. I don’t think she’s put a name to it. She had a beautiful marriage, so I believe that she’s looking forward to exploring what it is to be Tommy Vega woman as opposed to Tommy Vega mother, Tommy Vega paramedic, Tommy Vega wife. What’s important to her? I think a lot of women, as their children get older and don’t need them as much, if they find themselves single again, whether it’s that they’re widows or newly divorced, you have to get back to you and what makes you happy and what makes you tick during those times when you’re not in service to everybody else. She’s there. She’s in that place in her life.

Ultimately, this could be a journey of self-discovery and on one level, we’re curious to see if Trevor ends up being a part of her future. If not, let’s at least hope for a great arc! Woodside is a great actor and there is something super-fun about him being a pastor after previously playing an angel on Lucifer.

What did you think about the story of Tommy and Trevor during the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 premiere on Fox?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

