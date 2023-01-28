Loki season 2 premiere date: Why the long wait at Disney+?

Loki season 2 is coming to Disney+ down the road, and it goes without saying that we’re very much excited about that. How can we not be?

Yet, as eager as we are to see more of what’s coming up next, there are also some other things we have to be aware of right now. Take, for example, the fact that the streaming service does not seem to be in any hurry to announce anything.

While Disney does have a pretty packed roster of programs at their streaming service, we can’t forget that most of their priority over the next month is centered around just one thing: The Mandalorian. They know that this is an enormous hot for them and because of that, they will pour their absolute everything into continuing to make sure that it sets some records. It’s possible that around midway through season 3 of that show, they could start to look towards Loki. (From the Marvel perspective, we tend to think that the next Ant-Man movie is their top priority.)

Based on when Tom Hiddleston and the rest of the cast filmed the second season, it feels fairly likely that we are moving towards a premiere this summer. If that turns out to be the case, we tend to think that an announcement could come out around the middle of the spring. That could come with either a teaser or a trailer, and odds are there will be more video footage released in the weeks to following.

The #1 thing we wonder

How in the world will Loki season 2 manage to top season 1? One of the things we’ve come to know about Disney+ and Marvel is that they don’t really plan that far ahead beyond their current batch of episodes. A lot was unspooled in the first batch of episodes and now, the powers-that-be have to find a way to create something totally new and exciting. That isn’t an easy thing to figure out.

