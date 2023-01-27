She-Hulk season 2 renewal: How long could we be waiting?

If you are desperate to get some news on a She-Hulk season 2 renewal over at Disney+, it is pretty understandable at this point. Remember that we’ve been waiting a long time already to get more news on the future and yet still, the streaming service is keeping things under wraps.

If you haven’t seen some of our past articles on the subject of the show’s future, there are some things that are worth noting here. Marvel tends to be somewhat of its own beast when it comes to bringing series back. Often, they don’t give into any outside pressures, mostly because they don’t have any real reason to. They can operate on their own schedule.

Also, they may have some other plans for the She-Hulk character (played by Tatiana Maslany) that don’t necessarily require her to have her own show. Remember that there are more movies coming and certainly a number of other Disney+ series. We don’t quite see how the comedic interpretation of this character fits in with some of the comic book company’s more serious projects, but that’s something for them to figure out.

Our main curiosity right now when it comes to a She-Hulk season 2 is whether or not the writers can either top the crazy, super-meta finale or find a way to ground the project after the fact. It’s a pretty tough challenge, but we would like to see another chapter that establishes Jen Walters’ reality a little bit more — and also gives us more of a significant long-term threat. Let’s note here that it doesn’t have to be someone who she gets into dozens of fist-fights with over time. There are some other ways for this show to tell stories, especially since season 1 made such a point that this is not your average superhero show.

One thing we are confident about

If there is a season 2 coming for She-Hulk, it’s not happening this year. A certain degree of patience could be required.

