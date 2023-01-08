She-Hulk season 2 premiere date: Any hope for January news?

As we look towards a possible She-Hulk season 2 renewal over at Disney+, let’s go ahead and keep our question simple: What could we stand to learn here over the next few weeks?

We suppose that the first order of business here is rather simple: Making it clear that we will be waiting a good while to see what’s coming up next. This is not a show that is poised to return over the next several months and with that, it’s silly to expect a premiere date or any substantial news during the month of January.

If there is anything that you could cross your fingers for right now, it is a renewal. We want to be optimistic that this is going to happen but even with that, it’s a hard thing to figure out. The season 1 finale was so meta that it could be hard to follow up, and we have to remember that this is a particularly expensive show to make thanks to all the CGI. Granted, we’re not sure that any show set in the MCU is altogether cheap!

Remember that if there are any talks about doing more of the Tatiana Maslany show right now, they are happening behind the scenes and probably without a lot of public chatter. This is probably just not something that a lot of parties involved feel like they need to announce for a reasonable stretch of time. They could wait to confirm something at the next big Marvel event, at San Diego Comic-Con, or some other occasion where people are already gathered to discuss the future of the comic-book world.

In the end, let’s just say this: There is a lot of potential still for the She-Hulk character! We’d love for a season 2 to keep the humor that we got this go-around, but also allow for more of a consistent Big Bad to tighten up the story.

