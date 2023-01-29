Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: A split-season argument?

For everyone out there super excited to see Cobra Kai season 6, let’s go ahead and pose the following, all-important question: Is there a way Netflix could get the remaining episodes to us a little bit sooner?

At this point, it is pretty clear that the streaming service is starting to warm up to the idea of a split season. We saw this recently with Stranger Things, and we are going to be seeing this coming up with the fourth season of YOU. It makes sense to at least consider that the karate comedy could do something in this vein, as well, especially since we’re going to be waiting for a long time to see any episodes at all. Remember that the renewal was just announced this month, and there is no official start date for filming as of yet.

Without splitting up the season, it could be the very end of this year / early 2024 before we have a chance to see anything more on the air. If Netflix does opt for something like this, we do think there’s a chance that we could see episodes a good month or so earlier. The question that they then have to wonder is this: Is it really worth it just to get the show a short period of time earlier? That’s where we think there is some considerable debate.

For now, we are thinking that a split season order is unlikely, mostly due to the fact that these episodes are so short as it is and they really flow from one week to the next. Unless there is some massive cliffhanger halfway through the season, we tend to think that the streaming service will go in a slightly different direction instead.

Related – Be sure to see the official announcement about Cobra Kai and the final season

Do you think that Cobra Kai season 6 should be some sort of split season?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates down the road. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







