The Last of Us season 1 episode 3: More of the flour theory?

The Last of Us season 1 episode 3 is set to arrive in just a handful of hours! This is an extended episode that could present a lot of interesting drama with Joel, Ellie, and many others.

With that being said, what some people may be most curious about comes from the past rather than the present. In episode 2, the show deviated from the source material in giving us context on an incident in Indonesia regarding contaminated flour. This is a particularly hot and humid location, one that would make sense as the site of a hypothetical outbreak when you consider what was said back in the flashback at the start of the pilot.

Also, remember in the pilot that Joel and Sarah managed to steer clear of flour. There was mention of an incident in Jakarta there, and so effectively, the premiere set the stage for what we saw in episode 2 in a rather subtle way. Because of this, we shouldn’t be shocked if The Last of Us season 1 episode 3 takes this another step forward.

So where is all of this going?

Knowing the origin story is fascinating, but is there a way to use the past to set the stage for a different future? We wonder mostly if a lot of this information will eventually be uncovered and tied to a cure, something that would probably not happen this season, but could be brought up in a far greater capacity.

Let’s just say that the “flour theory” has been scattered across the internet for a reason, and we’re looking for it to take greater hold in the weeks to come. Kudos to the show for taking a chance with this story, and also presenting something new for gamers who already thought they knew the full story.

Do you think we’re going to get some more breadcrumbs (flour pun intended) as we move into The Last of Us season 1 episode 3?

