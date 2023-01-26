1923 season 1 episode 5 return date: Almost there?

At this particular point, it’s pretty clear the demand is there for 1923 season 1 episode 5. It’s been a little while now since episode 4 streamed on Paramount+, and there are still some big questions out there in regards to the future.

Let’s get first into when the return date actually is, for those of you who are not aware already: Sunday, February 5. While it may not be back as of this weekend, you are going to have a chance to see it sooner rather than later. The next week or so is going to be fantastic from the vantage point of getting more information; as a matter of fact, there are already a few different things we are looking out for!

1. Another teaser – Sure, there are already some out there, but we imagine that Paramount will be willing to cut together another clip to remind people to watch … or re-subscribe. Remember that there may be some people out there who chose to let their subscriptions lapse out in the time that the show was off the air.

2. Some interviews – Harrison Ford is on the circuit already for Shrinking, and we tend to think we will hear more from him promoting this show, as well. That just makes a good bit of sense!

3. Photos – We’d love to say that an episode or description or two will come out, but that’s not something we’ve seen a lot from over time when it comes to 1923. With that in mind, we tend to think that the streamer is going to rely more on images to better tell the story.

We’d say to keep your eyes peeled for some sort of renewal news, but here’s where we remind you that a season 2 is already greenlit!

What are you excited to see on 1923 season 1 episode 5 when it eventually arrives?

What do you think we’re going to learn about it over the next little while? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

