1923 season 1 episode 5 return date, plus a Harrison Ford tease

We recognize that we still are a stretch of time away from seeing 1923 season 1 episode 5 on Paramount+, but there’s a lot to prepare for.

Take, for starters, seeing how Jacob Dutton is going to contend with the latest threats to the ranch. Let’s just say that he and his wife Cara have their work cut out for them, and we should all ready ourselves for a myriad of other twists and turns along the way.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for new Yellowstone videos!

So what else can we go ahead and say about the story to come? Speaking on the subject to CBS News, Harrison Ford noted that one of the biggest challenges he and the rest of the cast fared were simply dealing with the conditions. Because of that, we tend to think the characters are going to suffer in their own way:

“That wind blowing up our skirts is real wind … When we were standing out there during the scene, and the wind was howling, and with a wind chill factor, it was 21 below zero. It was real!”

When will you see what’s next?

Unfortunately, not until we get around to Sunday, February 5. The post-production team is going to need to take their time to perfect some of the stories that are coming up next — remember that season 1 did not actually wrap up production until rather recently, and this is a hugely ambitious and expensive show.

Over the course of the next week, we hope that there’s a chance to see some other teases beyond just the conditions — including whether Spencer and Alex are going to be making it back to America after a long journey overseas. Some previews that we’ve seen already make us a little bit nervous.

Related – Check out another trailer now for 1923 and what the future is going to hold!

What are you hoping to see for Harrison Ford and the rest of the cast moving into 1923 season 1 episode 5 on Paramount+?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







