1923 season 1 episode 5 trailer: Who’s in danger now?

We already know the bad news when it comes to 1923 season 1 episode 5 on Paramount+ — we will be waiting until February in order to see it. The weeks off enables the Harrison Ford – Helen Mirren drama to piece together the rest of the story in post-production, and we can only hope that we get to see something absolutely breathtaking at the end of the road.

If there’s one thing that we can say with confidence now, it is that things are going to be even more epic than what we’ve seen so far — and all things considered, that is saying something.

One of the biggest stories coming up will feel pretty darn familiar to longtime fans of Yellowstone, mostly because at the center of it is someone threatening to take away the ranch. This particular threat is played by Timothy Dalton, and he should prove to be a pretty magnificent foil.

Meanwhile, we’re also going to see an epic journey from Spencer Dutton and Alex to get back to America after spending so much time overseas. Clearly, he’s going to take heed of Cara’s letter and cross the ocean to get back to Montana, but traveling in this period of time was far from easy. Based solely on the footage that we’re seeing in here, there is a reasonably good chance that someone could go overboard — and that person could very well be Alex.

Remember that there are four episodes still to come this season and after that, you’ll see a season 2 renewal down the line. In general, there is a lot to be excited about!

