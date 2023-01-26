Gossip Girl season 2 finale: The permanent cliffhanger?

The Gossip Girl season 2 finale has officially come and gone on HBO Max and unfortunately, we’re left to wonder what could have been. Does that stink? A million times yes, since the show is canceled and we’re now left with a million different question marks.

In the end, though, there was one thing that really fascinated us about the finale: Kate being taken down and yet, there being potential for Gossip Girl to become a global thing, an application-of-sorts that could live on and terrorize people on a much grander scale.

So given that her role was not necessarily needed anymore, would Kate have even come back for another season? As it turns out yes, at least based on what executive producer Joshua Safran said to TVLine:

“She definitely would have been back … Would she have been back in every episode? No. But part of the fun is letting the new world order take control. We definitely had a plan for Tavi [Gevinson], though. And Kate was always going to be arrested eventually. We knew that back in Episode 5 of Season 1. We had a one-year deal with Tavi, which we then extended. We knew the teachers would no longer be Gossip Girl by the end of Season 2.”

Ultimately, the proposed season 3 could have been bigger in scale on a number of different levels, so of course it’s a bummer that we won’t get to see it. Of course, there’s at least some satisfaction in knowing that this show’s version of the title character is behind bars. That means that some characters could theoretically live with some measure of peace … even though most of them probably aren’t capable of it courtesy of some of their actions.

