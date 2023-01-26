Gossip Girl season 3: Why did HBO Max cancel it?

As you prepare yourselves for the season 2 finale on HBO Max tomorrow, let’s raise a big question on Gossip Girl season 3. Why aren’t we getting it? We can’t say that we’re altogether shocked that the series is going the way of the dodo at this point, but that’s saying something about the streaming service more than the show itself.

Just as you would probably imagine, there are a few different reasons for what went on here with Gossip Girl, and it starts with a fervent desire for new parent company Warner Bros. Discovery to save money. Clearly, they thought that the financial incentives with keeping the revival around were not worth the cost. We do get the sense that they are shifting away somewhat from teen and young-adult programming in general, though they did renew Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin for another batch of episodes.

Is it possible that the viewership for season 2 was so low that any streaming service would’ve canceled it? Sure, but that speaks to the problem with how streaming services report or don’t report information right now. Nobody externally knows the actual ratings, and that does leave the door open for mass speculation.

As for whether or not HBO Max could reverse their decision or a season 3 could continue elsewhere, we do think that all doors are still open to some extent — we just don’t want to hand out any false hope here. It is, after all, important to remember that several streamers are out to save cash right now and if Gossip Girl were to go to network or cable TV, it would have to radically alter its content. With its strong language being what it is right now, the list of prospective homes is actually rather small. Still, we’d keep our eyes on Netflix and Amazon’s Prime Video service.

Related – Get some more discussion right now all about the Gossip Girl cancellation

Are you sad that there is currently no Gossip Girl season 3 renewal over at HBO Max?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: HBO Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







