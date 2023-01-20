Gossip Girl season 3: Could it be renewed somewhere else?

Following the cancellation of Gossip Girl at HBO Max yesterday, what is there to say about the future of the series? Well, let’s just say that there’s a lot to be excited for at the moment.

First and foremost, we should note that the odds are VERY low that the aforementioned streaming service will reverse their decision. We’re well-aware at this point that HBO Max, following the Warner Bros. Discovery series, is cutting content all across the board. This is not the only show to be canceled over the past few months. We thought that we’d at least get a season 3 since there is so much nostalgia associated with this show, but that turned out to not be the case.

So with HBO Max out of the picture, is there anywhere else that we can see being a worthwhile home down the road? Well, unfortunately options are limited unless the powers-that-be want to come in and craft a very different show with less language and more limitations. It couldn’t air on traditional cable and with that, you have to wonder if there are any suitable streaming options out there.

We do think that you could make a small case here for Hulu, since the streamer could benefit from more content catering to this particular audience. There wouldn’t need to be all that big of a shift, and we’ve seen already that they don’t have any issue acquiring shows that first existed somewhere else. We’re not sure that either Prime Video or Apple TV+ is altogether interested in doing this at the moment.

The top contender

It has to be Netflix, and we almost hate saying it since it seems like the easiest and most predictable option. Whenever any show gets canceled, there is always a flood of people out there claiming that Netflix should save it.

However, it makes some sense in this case — they already have an established young-adult audience and beyond that, they have a history of working with Warner Bros. TV on various properties. They saved both Lucifer and Manifest, which are two shows that performed rather well there.

