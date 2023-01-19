Gossip Girl canceled; season 3 not coming to HBO Max

As we approach the end of Gossip Girl season 2 on HBO Max, let’s just say we have some bad news: The streaming service is moving on.

In a statement today on Twitter, showrunner Joshua Safran made it clear that the show has been canceled, and it certainly doesn’t seem as though he was aware this was coming far in advance:

“So here’s the goss: it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce Gossip Girl will not be continuing on HBO Max … The EPs and I will forever be grateful to the network and studio for their faith and support; the writers for their devious brains and dexterous talent; the superstar cast for being the greatest of collaborators and friends; and the crew for their hard work, dedication, and love for the project. This was honestly the greatest set I ever worked on, top to bottom.”

Safran does go on to day that they are shopping the series to other outlets, but in this current era that is not the easiest thing in the world to do. Remember that just about every network and streaming service out there is frantically looking to cut costs, and that is especially the case for HBO Max. After all, this is just one of several shows to have been canceled after a fairly short period of time. The only other suitable home we could see for this particular show is Netflix, and that’s mostly because of the sort of content that they provide and then also the studio connection that already exists here behind the scenes. (Also, the content you get on this show wouldn’t be suitable for most traditional networks.)

In the end, this is probably just one of many brutal cancellations that are still to come over the weeks ahead. Brace yourselves accordingly…

Related – Go ahead and get some more news when it comes to Gossip Girl right now

What do you think about Gossip Girl being canceled over at HBO Max?

Do you think it will find another home somewhere else? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: HBO Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







