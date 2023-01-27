Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Season 13 episode 12 news

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Since we are getting close to February sweeps, we imagine the desire for more is going to be there. We know there are a lot of exciting stories potentially left to tell with the Reagans!

Unfortunately, this is where we come bearing a little bit of the bad news: You are going to be waiting a good while to see what’s next: There is no new installment tonight! Sweeps are coming, but we gotta wait another week to get there. Season 13 episode 12, titled “The Big Leagues,” is airing on February 3. Want to know more? Then check out the synopsis below:

“The Big Leagues” – Danny reunites with Mickey Patrick (Tom Cavanagh), his childhood friend and a former criminal, who comes to him for help finding his missing fiancée. Also, Anthony surprises Erin with one last stakeout before her run for district attorney; Jamie helps a former officer caught committing a crime with the purpose of helping others; and Frank comes face to face with a woman who confesses to killing her husband, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Tom Cavanagh guest stars as Mickey Patrick, Danny’s childhood friend.

Unfortunately, one of the big questions we want an answer to is not mentioned in here at all: How Danny’s date went with Laura Acosta, who was a notable part of this past episode. We hope it at least gets a mention, mostly because we’re curious to see what else is going to be happening in this character’s personal life over the weeks ahead.

With that being said, we are glad to see Cavanagh back on the show for the first time in forever, just like we’re equally psyched to see what’s happening with Erin and Anthony. Is this stakeout going to make her a little emotional? There is at least a chance of that!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

