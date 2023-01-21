Blue Bloods season 13 episode 11: Danny Reagan & Laura Acosta

Tonight on Blue Bloods season 13 episode 11, we saw a chance for a major Danny Reagan milestone: He’s got a date!

In particular, said date is with someone else who played an important role throughout the episode in Detective Laura Acosta. It’s clear that they do have some chemistry, but above all else, Donnie Wahlberg’s character seems ready to give something a try. He got some advice from his family before doing it, and we know that neither Henry nor Frank wants him to be single for the rest of his life.

Ultimately, Danny broke the news about the date at family dinner and everyone did seem supportive: Though they were also ready to take bets on whether or not she was a cop.

We should note that going on a date doesn’t mean that Danny and Acosta are going to become husband and wife down the road. We know there are still a ton of people rooting for him and Baez. We just don’t foresee the writers really rushing any story when it comes to this character’s romantic life, mostly because there’s not a whole lot of room for there to be another full-time character down the road. We think there’s something interesting in itself about a widower and single father trying to get back out there after so long and learning to love again. If nothing else, it adds more depth to the Danny character, especially when so many other Reagans have some fantastic stories this season. Just think in terms of what we’re getting from Erin amidst her run for DA and then Jamie with his brand-new job.

For now, let’s just wait and see if Laura shows up over the course of the next few episodes…

