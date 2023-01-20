Blue Bloods season 13 episode 12 return date: ‘The Big Leagues’

Following tonight’s new episode on CBS, of course it makes some sense to want a Blue Bloods season 13 episode 12 return date! With that in mind, let’s just say that we’re happy to share news on both that and the upcoming schedule within.

First and foremost, though, we kick things off with the bad news: You aren’t going to be seeing anything else from the Tom Selleck drama for the rest of the month. Technically, we shouldn’t be that bummed-out about it, given that we’ve been lucky to get so many installments so far this year. Also, all things considered, this is a pretty short break!

CBS has already confirmed that on Friday, February 3, Blue Bloods will return with a story titled (per The Futon Critic) “The Big Leagues.” That site also reports that there is another one coming on Friday, February 10 titled “Past History.” None of this should be a surprise, given that we’re talking here about February sweeps, a time in which networks love to air a lot of new episodes for the sake of generating some strong ratings.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a lot of information about either one of these episodes in advance, but we do have a feeling as to what could be coming. After all, we have a couple of long-term stories being explored this season in between Jamie’s new job and also Erin running for District Attorney. We don’t imagine either one of them falling by the wayside anytime soon, at least so long as the writers continue to have great things to say in both departments.

Ultimately, there are still a lot of stories to come over the rest of the month in general, and we’re also hoping for season 14!

