Blue Bloods season 13 episode 11 spoilers: Checkmate?

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Blue Bloods season 13 episode 11 — and this one could prove pretty fun from the get-go! “Lost Ones” will be a story featuring yet another super-complicated case for Danny and Baez, and one with a few strange, chess-related wrinkles throughout.

Who is a pawn in a larger plan? Who can be the knight in shining armor? When will Donnie Wahlberg’s character be saying “checkmate”? Absolutely, there are a lot of puns in here — but honestly, this is an episode where a lot of said puns write themselves.

For a few more details all about the episode, go ahead and check out the full season 13 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Lost Ones” – Danny and Baez’s investigation into the death of a chess hustler is complicated by interference from the victim’s son. Also, Erin is offered an endorsement of her run for D.A. by an influential Harlem pastor in exchange for a professional favor; Gormley comes to Frank with a request regarding a disabled officer who has a connection to Danny; and Jamie tries to make amends with a man he regrets putting away as a young officer, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Of course, it does feel pretty fair to say right now that this isn’t going to be that fundamentally different an episode from what we tend to see on this show — but why would the format ever change? This is a series that clearly knows what works, so there is no inherent pressure here to want to change anything. We’re just happy that with the Erin storyline, we at least have one thing that is continuous from one week to the next.

Where do you think the story could be done entering Blue Bloods season 13 episode 11?

