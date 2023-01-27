BMF season 2 episode 5 spoilers: On the run?

Are you ready to check out BMF season 2 episode 5 on Starz next weekend? To the surprise of no one, there’s some pretty dramatic stuff coming up!

Let’s take a moment here and pretend like we don’t know the true story of BMF — if you threw yourself into the moment with Meech and Terry on this show, you would see that they were in some pretty terrible jeopardy. They don’t have money, and they’re also running short on resources. The two are scrambling, so what are they going to do? Over the course of “Moment of Truth,” let’s just say that they may have to rely a little bit on their past in order to make their way forward. They could figure this out but in the end, we don’t think it’s going to be altogether easy.

To get a few more details now all about the future, we suggest that you check out the full season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

On the run, broke and in search of a new plug, Meech and Terry discover the Black Mecca of Atlanta where they connect with old friends and make new allies in an effort to rebuild their business during the drug drought.

We recognize now that the rebuild for Meech and Terry is going to come, but it’s also not going to be easy and there could be some more hindrances and roadblocks thrown in front of them. How they make it through those could be a big part of what defines the upcoming months of their lives.

Just a quick reminder…

After this episode wraps up, there’s going to be a short break due to Super Bowl Weekend. On the other side of it, you will have a chance to see another new story on Friday, February 17.

