When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: Still nothing?

Are we still in a pretty difficult spot when it comes to a When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date at Hallmark Channel? We tend to think so, especially when you map out where things stand at the moment.

Let’s start things off with this: A reminder that last year, we learned about the season 9 start date really early on in the month of January. This year? Nothing. Not only is there no official premiere date yet, but we haven’t even gotten a whisper as to an approximate time. That suggests in theory that it still is some ways out — and by that, we mean a couple of months.

With that being said, we don’t think you should go sound any alarms or think that absolutely the Erin Krakow series is on hold until we get around to May or June. That may not be the case! We’ve noted for a while that an early spring premiere is possible, on the other side of the current series The Way Home. If you are the folks at Hallmark, it just makes a good bit of sense to go from one series to the other in successive weeks. It keeps your Sunday nights lively, and you could also use When Calls the Heart to help support some other properties, if you really want to.

What we want to do mostly here is easy any concerns that the lack of a premiere date is some signal that the network doesn’t care about the show anymore or that it is in some trouble. On the contrary, we just know that there are some other priorities and the folks behind the scenes are trying something different. Season 10 will be ready to air whenever the network attaches a date to it; right now, the reason for the wait is due solely to their own individual needs.

Have no fear — we will be returning to Hope Valley soon enough. When we do, we also anticipate a season as full of romance and drama as you could ever want.

