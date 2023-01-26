The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 17 preview: A 100-hour final

Next week on MTV you are going to see The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 17 arrive and with that, the most intense part of the entire season.

So what are you going to see from start to finish here? Well, let’s just say there’s a lot. This will be what kicks off one of the most grueling finals in show history, and let’s just cross our fingers and hope that there is a more exciting outcome here than what we saw during The Challenge USA this past summer on CBS. At least there are a lot of seasoned competitors still left on the show — that doesn’t mean that they will win, but they will be around to battle it out!

To us, one of the most interesting ones is Nany and Bananas, just because they’ve had collectively so much experience within the franchise. Yet, this pairing is a little bit different for them and just because they can be good on their doesn’t mean that they are good together. Is it possible that they dig themselves a hole that they can’t get out of as time passes?

If you want a few more details right now, just go ahead and read the full The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 17 synopsis below:

With four pairs of Ride or Dies remaining, TJ reveals the shocking details of their grueling 100 hour final challenge. Nany and Bananas struggle to communicate efficiently putting them at risk.

We saw a brief preview tonight for the grueling finale, and this one is going to be one that tests teamwork and the physical limits of everyone! Literal blood is going to be shed and in the end, only one team will be victorious.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to tonight’s The Challenge elimination

What do you most want to see as we prepare for The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 17?

Who are you rooting for out of everyone who is left on the show? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: MTV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







