The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 16: Who was eliminated?

Who was eliminated on The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 16 tonight? Without a doubt, this one is painful. As a matter of fact, we’d argue that it’s the hardest elimination of the entire season! It is in some ways easier to go out first than be there the full season and gone right before the final. You know in this instance that with just one or two different moves, you could have an alternate outcome.

Also, at this point you can argue that there are a lot of compelling duos … but did Bananas and Nany have it a little bit easy at times? You can definitely make that argument! They weren’t in jeopardy for most of their time there, and we do think that there is an inevitable intimidation that comes with having these two legends around.

This episode, from the get-go, was going to be about big decisions. Who do you not want to see around at the end of the season? That’s something that you do need to wonder about at this point.

The real decision – We say Faysal & Moriah be the first two sent into the Zone close to the end, following that, Horacio & Olivia were lucky enough to draw the safe dagger. That meant that finally, Bananas & Nany had to compete for the first time all season. He dodged a lot of bullets but, in his own words, he was finally hit by one.

Who went out?

From the get-go here, it really felt like Fessy & Moriah didn’t have that much of a chance. Bananas was unbelievably focused in this, and he and Nany just work together really well. Nany was the real MVP here for managing to catch her ladder peg as it was falling.

The biggest issue for Fessy was just that he was too big and muscular for this challenge — he probably would’ve lost to almost anyone.

What did you think about the overall events of The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 16?

Going into this episode, was there any one person you expected to be eliminated?

