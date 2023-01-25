Stranger Things season 5 premiere: Filming news; what it means

We don’t think it is some shocking announcement that there is some real excitement for Stranger Things season 5 to premiere. How can there not be? This is one of Netflix’s most-popular series, and we do have it under good authority that the writers are putting their all into making the final episodes perfect.

With all of this being said, there is some more evidence out there that the wait is going to be a long one — even longer, in fact, than some of us first expected. According to some listings over at Production Weekly (which tends to be fairly credible with this sort of stuff), Stranger Things filming may not actually start until the summer. We know that at one point there were reports that it could be May, but having it a little bit later does lead to some bold implications. While we don’t want to read too much into any particular start date for production yet, it does feel like it’s going to be more and more of a challenge for the cast and crew to be back on the air by summer 2024. It could be a little later than that when you factor in post-production, when in the event that Netflix decides to split the season up.

Of course, we know that any and all potential delays are going to lead to some frustration among fans, but we also can’t sit here and pretend that this sort of hiatus is the most shocking thing in the world; it’s not. We’ve seen incredibly long breaks with this franchise before, and we still think this one will be shorter than the one between season 3 and season 4.

Along the way, can the streamer / the cast at least give us a few teases? We understand that there is a need to keep a lot secret, but we do still like to think there could be a middle ground somewhere in here.

When do you think we are going to see Stranger Things season 5 premiere, based on this filming news?

Be sure to share in the comments

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

