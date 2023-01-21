Stranger Things season 5 premiere date: More on production plans

Stranger Things season 5 is going to start filming soon, and it goes without saying it will be emotional. It has to be! We’re talking here about the final chapter of what has been a really incredible journey, and one that is going to be going on for a good while still. That’s a consequence, of course, of the long production times and how long we have to wait between seasons.

The hardest part of the wait for us is not even so much what’s coming story-wise, but rather how long the waits are and the uncertainty as to when we’ll see anything else. The cast doesn’t even know! All they can really do is speculate about the future, and that’s what Finn Wolfhard did recently to Uproxx:

“I’m just really excited to start working on [Season 5] because after I finished watching Season 4, I just was like, ‘D–n, let’s just go back and film now’ … I just want to help finish it off, but not in a way of ‘I want to be done with it.’ It’s just like, I want to know what happens. I’m definitely sad about it, but also, I know that it’s the next kind of chapter of everyone’s life that needs to happen.”

Wolfhard added that with the way the stories are told on this show, it would be “ridiculous” to go beyond five seasons. They’ve got the perfect story seemingly assembled, and it’s probably easier for the cast to talk right now because they don’t know that much of the story. That will likely change once the scripts start arriving in their hands. Given that we don’t expect the final episodes to start airing until at least mid-2024, that’s a lot of time that these people are going to have to stay mum on major plot details. Let’s just say that we feel for them already…

