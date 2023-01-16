Stranger Things season 5 premiere date: Questions remain?

In the event that it was not altogether clear already, we’re hoping to get some more news when it comes to Stranger Things season 5. The writers have been working on the final episodes for a rather long time and even still, there are no details out there about it.

Not only that, but the cast hasn’t even been told anything yet in terms of what lies ahead! Speaking in a recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, it was made clear by Sadie Sink that she still doesn’t know much about what lies ahead. With that being said, she did offer a small tease as to what she would like to see with her character Max moving forward:

I would like to see her awake. I want to know if I have to get back in a body cast, I would like for that chapter to be closed.

Of course, it’s also clear that Sink and the rest of the cast have no idea when the show is coming back. We can say that the earliest we’ll probably see the show is summer 2024, but there are so many variables at play here including if Netflix will split the rest of the episodes up.

Ultimately, what we’re getting at here is that for all the “answers” about the final season, there are about a million more questions. There’s no clear premiere date, an ambiguous start of production, and of course almost nothing about how the story will end. Heck, there is also a lot of questions about a potential spin-off down the road. It seems as though something is in development there, but it could take some time before we get any answers on that.

